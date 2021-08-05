Traffic stop leads to cocaine bust in Chatham-Kent

Chatham-Kent police have charged a 25-year-old man after seizing cocaine from a vehicle during a traffic stop.

On Wednesday around 7 p.m., an officer of the traffic unit conducted a traffic stop on Bear Line Rd in Dover Township.

Through investigation, police say they located approximately 28 grams of suspected cocaine inside the vehicle.

The 25-year-old Coatsworth male was arrested and charged for Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

The estimated street value of the seized drugs was $2800.

He was later released on an appearance notice with a future court date along with multiple provincial offence notices for driving infractions.