Traffic stop leads to drug and weapon charges for two Huntsville women

Two women face drug and weapon-related charges after a traffic stop in Gravenhurst on Thursday.

Officers stopped a vehicle on Highway 11 and arrested two suspects after discovering $20,000 worth of cocaine and a set of brass knuckles inside.

A 30-year-old Huntsville woman is charged with possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking, possessing a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and failing to comply with a release order.

A 29-year-old Huntsville woman also faces charges for possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking.