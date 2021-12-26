Traffic stop leads to drug charges for three Windsor residents

Three people are facing multiple drug related charges after police seized fentanyl, meth and cash during a traffic stop.

Around 4:30 a.m. Thursday a patrol officer saw a vehicle travelling southbound on Howard Avenue. Investigation revealed the car licence plates had previously been reported stolen.

Police stopped the vehicle in the 1000 block of Howard Avenue and the three occupants were arrested without incident for possession of property obtained by crime.

As a result of the arrests, police seized 20.8 grams of fentanyl, 26.5 grams of crystal meth, cash and a switchblade knife from the vehicle.

Officers arrested a 38-year-old man from Windsor who is facing:

two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Property Obtained by Crime Under $5,000

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

A 50-year-old Windsor man who is facing:

two counts of Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking

Possession of a Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000

Possession of a Prohibited Weapon

five counts of Possess Weapon While Prohibited

Fail to Comply with Release Order

A 36-year-old man from Windsor has been charged with: