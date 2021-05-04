Traffic stop leads to drug possession charges for Wallaceburg man

A 31-year-old man was allegedly found to be in possession of suspected meth following a traffic stop in Wallaceburg.

A Chatham-Kent police officer pulled over the vehicle on Lowe Avenue near Base Line.

Through investigation, the officer found the license plates were not registered to the vehicle and the man had also been driving without a license. Police say the man was also unable to provide proof of permit or insurance for the vehicle.

The man was arrested and the officer found the suspected meth once he was searched.

The suspect was charged with drug possession along with several Highway Traffic Act offences.