After pulling a driver over for a traffic offence, Essex County OPP say officers a quantity of drugs and stolen property were seized.

Around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday, police say an officer conducted a traffic stop on Wigle Street in Leamington for a traffic-related offence. During the stop, the officer learned the driver was suspended from driving and not complying with the conditions of a previous release order.

Further investigation resulted in a number of drugs being seized and stolen property located, police say.

Three people are now facing multiple charges.

Brian Jacques, 37, of Leamington, John Miehl, 53, of Chatham and Cristelle Vanden Enden, 44, of Chatham are facing charges of possession of substances including meth, cocaine, and other drugs, possession of property obtained by crime, and one count under the Reopening Ontario Act.

The driver of the vehicle is also facing failure to comply with a release order and a charge under the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused have been released from police custody and are scheduled to appear in Leamington Ontario Court of Justice in March.