Traffic stop leads to drug seizure in Kelowna

Mounties in Kelowna say a significant amount of illicit drugs were seized after officers pulled over a driver for failing to stop at a crosswalk.

On Saturday around 9 p.m., an officer pulled over a 1997 Toyota Corrolla for the suspected violation, according to authorities.

"Upon approaching the vehicle, he observed open liquor in the centre console and the male driver appeared to be intoxicated," a statement from the Kelwona RCMP says.

"The officer had the driver exit the vehicle at which point a clear baggie of pink-coloured suspected drugs fell to the ground."

That, according to police, led to an arrest for possession of a controlled substance and a search of the man and his vehicle. The results of those searches led to the seizure of cash, methamphetamines, cocaine and fentanyl and "other evidence suggesting he is a street-level drug dealer," the RCMP statement said.

The suspect has not been identified and no charges have been approved.