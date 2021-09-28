Traffic stop leads to impaired driving and drug charges in Wallaceburg
Chatham-Kent police charged a 33-year-old North York man with impaired driving and drug possession after a traffic stop.
Shortly after 3 a.m. Tuesday morning, an officer on general patrol initiated a traffic stop on Albert Street in Wallaceburg.
Through investigation, the officer believed the man was driving while under the influence. Police say a Standard Field Sobriety Test was conducted and the man failed.
The man was arrested and transported to Petrolia OPP where a Drug Recognition Expert conducted an evaluation. As a result, the DRE officer believed the man was impaired by a drug.
The man was also found to be in possession of suspected marijuana and cocaine along with a scale and large quantity of cash. Total street value of the drugs seized was approximately $1600.
The man was charged with impaired driving and possession for the purposes of trafficking. He was released pending a future court date of Nov. 11.
