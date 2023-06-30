Traffic stop leads to nearly $30k of drugs seized: Guelph police
Guelph police have charged two people following a traffic stop after police claim the suspects switched drivers; about $30,000 in illicit substances found.
The Guelph Police Service Break Enter Auto Theft Unit conducted surveillance on a man known to them, according to police.
The man was on a release order with conditions to stay in his home 24 hours a day and not operate a vehicle.
Police said they were watching as the man drove to several locations around the city.
“Officers conducted a traffic stop when it was safe to do so, at which point a female was driving and the male was in the passenger seat,” a news release read.
Both were placed under arrest.
During a search incident to arrest, Guelph police said they found large amounts of fentanyl, cocaine and MDMA with a total estimated value of $29,500.
A Guelph man, 29, and a Guelph woman, 31, are jointly charged with three counts of possessing controlled substances for the purpose of trafficking. The man is also charged with two counts of breaching a release order.
