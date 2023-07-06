Traffic stop leads to over a dozen charges for Kitchener man
Waterloo regional police say a loaded firearm, Canadian currency, and drugs were found during a traffic stop in the area of Victoria Street North and Lackner Boulevard on Wednesday.
Police said the drugs included suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, Dilaudid and morphine.
As a part of the investigation, police said officers completed a search warrant at a Kitchener motel in the area where the traffic stop occurred.
“Ammunition, a modified paintball gun, two BB guns, suspected red fentanyl, and suspected methamphetamine were seized,” police said in a news release.
A 42-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including:
- Unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Operation of a conveyance while prohibited (two counts)
- Possession for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)
- Careless use of firearm
- Unsafe storage of firearm
- Unsafe storage of ammunition
- Possess firearm with altered, defaced, or removed serial number
- Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
- Knowledge of possession of firearm
- Possess firearm in a motor vehicle
- Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition
- Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
- Possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order