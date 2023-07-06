iHeartRadio

Traffic stop leads to over a dozen charges for Kitchener man


A handgun and suspected drugs seized during a traffic stop in Kitchener. (WRPS)

Waterloo regional police say a loaded firearm, Canadian currency, and drugs were found during a traffic stop in the area of Victoria Street North and Lackner Boulevard on Wednesday.

Police said the drugs included suspected methamphetamine, fentanyl, Dilaudid and morphine.

As a part of the investigation, police said officers completed a search warrant at a Kitchener motel in the area where the traffic stop occurred.

“Ammunition, a modified paintball gun, two BB guns, suspected red fentanyl, and suspected methamphetamine were seized,” police said in a news release.

A 42-year-old Kitchener man is facing several charges, including:

  • Unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Operation of a conveyance while prohibited (two counts)
  • Possession for the purpose of trafficking (four counts)
  • Careless use of firearm
  • Unsafe storage of firearm
  • Unsafe storage of ammunition
  • Possess firearm with altered, defaced, or removed serial number
  • Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose
  • Knowledge of possession of firearm
  • Possess firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Possession of a prohibited/restricted firearm with ammunition
  • Possession of a firearm contrary to a prohibition order
  • Possession of ammunition contrary to a prohibition order
12