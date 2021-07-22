Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs found in suspect's underwear in Burnaby, B.C., RCMP say

Police in Burnaby, B.C., say a traffic stop for speeding last week led to the seizure of cash, cellphones and drugs, the last of which were stashed in a suspect's underwear.

Burnaby RCMP shared news of the seizure on social media Wednesday, posting photos of the seized items and telling followers: "You don’t want to know where the drugs were being 'stored.'"

Contacted by CTV News Vancouver for more information, Burnaby RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Kalanj said the seizure happened on Thursday, July 15, around 6:30 p.m.

Officers stopped the vehicle in the 7000 block of Patterson Avenue, according to Kalanj. The area is just south of Burnaby's Central Park.

The two people inside the vehicle were behaving suspiciously, prompting the officers to search the vehicle, Kalanj said.

It wasn't until the suspects had been brought to the detachment for processing that officers did a more thorough search, which prompted one of the men to pull a plastic bag out of his underwear. Kalanj said the bag contained "suspected fentanyl and cocaine."

Police also seized four cellphones, $800 in cash and a bag of cannabis from the two men, who they described on Twitter as "drug dealers."

As of Wednesday, the suspects had not yet been charged, according to Kalanj.

