Traffic stop leads to seizure of drugs, weapons and charges against 2 Lethbridge men
A traffic stop Wednesday by Lethbridge police ended with police seizing quantities of drugs, and weapons and charges being laid against two Lethbridge men.
The incident took place a little before 2 a.m. on the 4000 block of Fourth Ave. S. An inspection of the car yielded a rifle, bear spray and a replica Airsoft pistol, along with a small amounts of cocaine, fentanyl and methamphetamine.
One of the people in the car who gave police a fake name had a Canada-wide parole warrant out and a firearms prohibition.
Justin Yuhas, 32 faces two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm; careless use/storage of a firearm; knowingly possessing an unauthorized firearm; carrying a concealed weapon; knowingly possessing a prohibited/restricted weapon; and two counts of possession of a controlled substance; and obstructing a peace officer.
Yuhas is in custody awaiting a hearing.
Travis Robert Taylor, 30, was charged with possession of a controlled substance.
He was released from custody and is next scheduled to appear in court Jan.27, 2022.
