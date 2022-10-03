Traffic stop leads to seizure of rifle, meth: Brandon police

A traffic stop in Brandon, Man., on Thursday resulted in the seizure of a rifle and about 30 grams of meth.

According to the Brandon Police Service, the traffic stop took place around 11:10 p.m. in the 600 block of Park Avenue.

Police said there was a rifle “in plain view” when an officer approached the car.

A 47-year-old man from Newdale, Man., was arrested for unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle.

Officers note that a subsequent search related to the arrest resulted in the discovery of about 30 grams of meth.

The suspect has now been charged with possession of meth for the purpose of trafficking, unauthorized possession of a firearm in a vehicle, and driving while suspended. He is scheduled to appear in court in November.