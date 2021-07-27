Traffic stop leads to weapons charges for Wallaceburg man
A Wallaceburg man is facing weapon-related charges after an officer on general patrol observed “suspicious” damage to the man’s vehicle.
A Chatham-Kent police officer initiated a traffic stop in Wallaceburg Sunday night and saw the man’s vehicle had been damaged in a way that was “suspicious in nature,” police say.
Through investigation, police learned that an altercation at the intersection of Victoria and King Streets on Sunday afternoon resulted in shots being fired between the man and two people known to him.
The 31-year-old man was arrested early Tuesday morning and is facing charges of pointing a fire arm and being in possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.
Police say the man has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.
The investigation is ongoing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Constable Dan Hamilton at danha@chatham-kent.ca or 519-436-6600 extension #264. Anonymous callers may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477)
-
N.B. RCMP arrest man, investigate suspicious death after body found in CampbelltonNew Brunswick RCMP is investigating a suspicious death after the body of a 38-year-old man was found in Campbellton early Tuesday morning.
-
WRDSB apologizes for harms caused by School Resource Officer programThe Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) is apologizing for the harms caused by the School Resource Officer (RSO) program.
-
Kirkland Lake resident charged with driving an ATV and an excavator while impairedA 64-year-old resident of Kirkland Lake is facing impaired driving and other charges in connection with two incidents this month – one involving an ATV, another an excavator.
-
Motorcyclists charged after attempting to flee police at 200 km/hTwo motorcyclists from Edmonton are facing charges after being caught travelling over 200 km/h.
-
'Hitting us really hard': Sask. First Nation moves into lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreakA First Nation in northern Saskatchewan is moving into a lockdown to help stop the spread of COVID-19 in the community.
-
NHL news: Canucks goalie Braden Holtby, Oilers forward James Neal set for buyoutsThe Vancouver Canucks have placed goalie Braden Holtby on waivers ahead of a buyout, and the Edmonton Oilers also made a move, placing left-winger James Neal on waivers.
-
Abbotsford crash: Serious collision involving small bus sends multiple people to hospitalPolice are investigating after a serious three-vehicle crash in Abbotsford Tuesday morning that involved a small bus.
-
Homicide investigation: Victim found in burned vehicle in Langley identifiedThe victim of a homicide being investigated in Langley has been identified.
-
Global push to monitor meteor showers led by Western University in London, Ont.London, Ont.'s Western University is leading a worldwide effort to monitor meteor showers and meteorite falls.