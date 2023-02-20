Traffic stop leads to woman arrested in Wallaceburg

A 26-year-old woman has been arrested on outstanding warrants after a traffic stop in Wallaceburg.

Chatham-Kent police conducted a traffic stop on a vehicle in the area of Albert Street on Sunday at 8:34 p.m.

Through investigation, police say the driver of the vehicle was identified and found to be subject to multiple outstanding warrants for failing to attend court.

The woman was arrested and transported to police headquarters where she was held pending a bail hearing the following day.