Traffic stop nets London police gun, ammunition and drugs

London police have charged three people after seizing a firearm, ammunition and drugs over the weekend.

An officer reportedly spotted a vehicle with stolen licence plates leaving a parking lot on Little Simcoe Street around 1:20 p.m. Saturday.

Within 10 minutes, the vehicle was stopped in the area of Clarke Road and Sudbury Avenue.

The driver and two passengers were arrested and a search found a .22 calibre firearm with stock removed, three .22 calibre bullets, 19.1 grams of suspected crystal methamphetamine valued at $1,910 and a digital scale.

A 32-year-old man, 38-year-old woman and 17-year-old male have been jointly charged with possession of a restricted or prohibited firearm knowingly not holding a licence and registration certificate and careless storage of a firearm or ammunition.

The 32-year-old male was also charged with:

careless storage of firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition

possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

The woman was additionally charged with possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order.

And the youth was also charged with possession of firearm or ammunition contrary to prohibition order, fail to comply with release orders and drug possession.

The youth was expected to appear in court on Monday, while the two adults are scheduled to appear in July.