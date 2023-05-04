Traffic stop on Hwy 11 for insecure load turned much more serious for driver

Police stopped a driver accused of travelling with an insecure load on Highway 11 in Muskoka.

According to OPP, what started as a routine traffic stop in Bracebridge turned more serious when the officers found the driver wasn't properly licenced, and the truck had two different plates, neither registered to the vehicle.

Police say further inspection of the vehicle revealed 13 safety issues, including having no working brake lights and a defective brake system.

The truck was taken out of service and isn't allowed back on the roads until all the issues are resolved.

Police issued the driver with 13 Provincial Offence Act summons and seized the plates.