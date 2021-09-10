Traffic stop uncovers guns and substance believed to be cocaine: RCMP

Two men are facing charges after a traffic stop by RCMP uncovered guns and baggies filled with what is believed to be cocaine.

On Wednesday afternoon, Peguis RCMP officers were on patrol in the Fisher River Cree Nation when they noticed a 'suspicious' vehicle on Highway 224. Mounties said when the officers pulled onto the highway, the vehicle abruptly turned onto a road in the community.

Officers pulled the vehicle over. RCMP said officers seized a sawed-off shotgun and, after searching the vehicle, found a loaded 9 mm handgun and prepackaged individual baggies of a substance believed to be cocaine.

Jordan Govereau, a 19-year-old man from Fisher River Cree Nation, is facing weapons and drug charges along with a ticket for driving without a valid licence. He was released and is scheduled to be in court in October in Peguis First Nation.

Jerome Moore, a 20-year-old man also from Fisher River Cree Nation, is facing multiple weapons and drug charges. He was remanded into custody.

The charges against the two men have not been proven in court. RCMP continue to investigate.