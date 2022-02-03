Traffic study rejects lower speed limit on St. Mary’s Road

A traffic study done on a stretch of St. Mary's Road in the same neighbourhood where a 2018 pedestrian collision killed a Grade 3 student from École Varennes, is recommending the speed limit stay the same.

The accident prompted a review of the area, resulting in a safer crosswalk being installed on St. Anne’s Road near the school.

City Councillor for St. Vital Brian Mayes said this more recent traffic study was done with consideration of making the St. Mary’s Road side of the school safer, because of another pedestrian corridor there.

“The school is in an unfortunate location in that St. Anne’s and St. Mary’s, which are fairly major commuter roads, go right by so it seemed worthwhile to get the study done and look at what could be done to promote safety,” said Mayes.

The study reviewed the 60 km/h speed limit on the road in front of the school and the report rejected a school zone speed limit of 30 km/h because St. Mary's is a major thoroughfare.

"It didn't shock me,” said Mayes.

Mayes said ongoing city traffic reviews are looking at reducing speeds in many areas of the city, including near schools, but does not believe a 50 km/h or lower would work in the area near the school.

“This is not a cul de sac, a residential school, this is a bus route, both St. Anne’s and St. Mary’s are, and I think it would be unlikely to succeed with staff,” Mayes said.

Mayes said despite not getting the speed limit reduced in the area, the study did lead to the installation of an enhanced crosswalk on St. Mary’s.

The pedestrian corridor in front of École Varennes was installed back in October.