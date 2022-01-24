Traffic violation leads Sarnia, Ont. police to crack cocaine, replica gun

A traffic violation led Sarnia, Ont. police to the seizure of crack cocaine and a replica handgun.

in the early morning hours of Jan. 20, officers noticed a vehicle enter the intersection of Wellington and Russell Streets before the light turned green.

Police say the vehicle pulled into a driveway and two suspects fled on foot but were eventually tracked down.

Over 12 grams of crack was observed in plain sight inside the car and a replica handgun was also located.

Police say a male suspect allegedly swallowed some drugs while running from officers.

He was taken to hospital as a precaution. Both suspects remain in custody pending a bail hearing.