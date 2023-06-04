Traffic will be disrupted on Scenic Drive North Monday

Traffic will be disrupted Monday along Scenic Drive North due to a lane closure.

Starting at 7 a.m. the outside southbound lane at the Highway 3 turnoff area will be closed. The city anticipates the closure will be for around five hours.

The closure may impact a Lethbridge Transit route. Please call 311 during business hours to hear about possible closures and/or schedule adjustments.

Motorists in the area are advised to drive with caution and follow posted detours.