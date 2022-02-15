Traffic woes persist due to Windsor protest prevention measures

An exact timeline in unknown, but Windsor’s mayor says it could take weeks before traffic returns to normal surrounding Huron Church and the Ambassador Bridge due to protest prevention measures.

Windsor mayor Drew Dilkens says the barricades will be in place until Ottawa is stabilized.

“I think you’re going to see this here for a number of weeks,” says Dilkens.

Police have set up cement blockades to prevent vehicles from entering Huron Church Road from side streets.

The barricades are blocking east-west traffic from crossing Huron Church between the E.C. Row Expressway to Wyandotte Avenue.

Police say northbound exists off E.C. Row Expressway onto Huron Church Road are now open for Ambassador Bridge traffic only.

Drivers have been told not to enter onto the northbound lanes unless you intend to go to the United States.

Barricades are to prevent pop up protests, but are forcing residents to find their way around to get to work, shop, go to school or visit friends.

Police are thanking the public for their patience, as several streets remain closed in the Huron Church Rd. area.

“Extensive considerations were made prior to police closing roads to ensure public safety, the ongoing security of the Ambassador Bridge and access to businesses,” police said in a Twitter update.

The court injunction that was passed to end the border blockade is being glued on to the cement barriers by city crews on Tuesday. Anyone who tries to cross the road barriers will see all the details of the injunction.

Police say the current traffic plan was developed with Windsor Fire and Rescue and Essex-Windsor EMS. Closed roads in the area will be available to emergency vehicles only.