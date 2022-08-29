Tragedy averted near Bracebridge after toddler nearly drowns, saved by passerby
A 'Good Samaritan' who knew CPR saved the life of a two-year-old child who was found unresponsive in Georgian Bay Township on Aug. 23.
Bracebridge Ontario Provincial Police along with Muskoka EMS were dispatched to a report of a possible drowning at Stewart Lake Beach.
"A two-year-old child had slipped away from family and entered the water and although he was quickly located by a caregiver, was unresponsive," the OPP said in a news release Monday.
"The family called for help and the quick actions of a nearby Good Samaritan who was familiar with CPR were successful in reviving the child. The child was transported to a local hospital and soon released in good health."
Police said it was an extremely fortunate turn of events that serves as a reminder to be extra vigilant.
"Unfortunately, not every situation that presents near the water ends safely and police would like to remind everyone to be vigilant when enjoying Muskoka's waterways," police said.
