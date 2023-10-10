'Tragedy in every way': Gatineau police urge kindness after fatal Buckingham, Que. crash

Gatineau police are asking for calm and kindness after a fatal crash in the Buckingham sector that claimed the lives of two teenagers.

The crash happened at around 3 a.m. Sunday at the intersection of avenue de Buckingham and rue Maclaren.

According to police, a driver hit a hydro pole and the vehicle caught fire. Two passengers, both teens, were killed. Police are not releasing their names, citing a publication ban.

The driver of the vehicle survived and was arrested a short time later. The 18-year-old, Jason Chénier-Beaulne, is facing charges including dangerous driving causing death, impaired driving causing death and failing to remain at the scene of a fatal accident.

In a news release Tuesday, police said the crash has shaken the community and elicited strong emotions, but they're cautioning people to think twice about what they say on social media.

"Out of kindness for all those involved and their loved ones, the SPVG asks people to remain respectful in their comments," the release said in French. "In addition, it invites parents to regulate their children's use of social media and to suggest that they stop sharing shocking messages or videos, while ensuring that they are offered the necessary resources to deal with this tragedy."

Gatineau police crisis teams are working with schools to offer support to young people who might be affected by the crash, the release said.

However, police say threats and harassment, whether in-person or online, could result in criminal charges.

"The fatal collision that occurred this weekend is a tragedy in every way," said Gatineau police spokesperson Patrick Kenney. "Two teenagers lost their lives, while their friend, who was behind the wheel of the vehicle, will have to live for the rest of his life with the consequences of his actions. The families of the victims and the young accused are shaken and are experiencing extremely difficult times, as are the friends of these three young men.

"As police officers, we go beyond our usual reserve to ask the population to think before writing comments on social networks or communicating with the families involved or the accused."

Kenney said police understand these kinds of events trigger anger, sadness, and other strong emotions, but police are required to enforce the law when it comes to intimidation, harassment and threats.

He is also calling on families to discuss the situation with their children.

"We invite parents to have open discussions with their teenagers about speeding and impaired driving, as well as good practices to adopt on social networks and through their electronic devices, in private or in public," he said. "We also invite young people to respectfully discuss among themselves to remind each other that no one is invincible and that speed kills, just like impaired driving which is easily avoidable."

Kenney closed by saying, "Unfortunately, a tragedy like this is a stark reminder that it doesn't just happen to other people."

The investigation remains ongoing and anyone with information is urged to contact police at 819-243-4636, option 5.