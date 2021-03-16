A family of five is struggling with a traumatic event for the second time in a year.

Fire destroyed their home in Riverside-Albert on the weekend and about a year ago, a close family member was murdered.

Friends and strangers are helping them get back on their feet because there is little left of Samantha Sanford’s home.

"Once it started to spread it got out of control so fast," Sanford said.

On Sunday afternoon, she says the family’s dryer caught fire and spread quickly throughout the house.

The fire destroyed their home, leaving very little left for the family, except for their memories.

"For my boys, this is all they’ve ever known," Sanford said. "This is home and we made it into a home. Everything of Ryder and Payton’s first was in this home."

It's been a devastating time for the family of five. The loss of their home comes almost a year after Samantha's mother Tina was murdered. The man accused will stand trial in July.

"After she passed away, I had all of her stuff in the home and it's gone," Sanford said. "I'll never, never replace it."

For now, only the children's playhouse in their backyard remains.

Her aunt has started a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet, as they did not have insurance.

"She figured with that, that would be lots that we could at least get materials for our home," said Sanford, who says they are grateful for all the donations they've received.

Now, the plan is to hopefully rebuild their house and make it a home.

"So, we will save again and start over," Sanford said.