'Tragic event': Man sleeping in Penticton dumpster crushed in back of recycling truck
A man who was sleeping in a dumpster in Penticton suffered life-threatening injuries after being trapped and crushed in a recycling truck, according to the RCMP.
Mounties say they were alerted to the “tragic event” at about 6 a.m. Tuesday when the truck’s driver, dialed 911 after hearing yelling coming from the back of the vehicle. The truck was collecting recycling from dumpsters in the downtown core at the time.
“Police arrived a short time later and determined that a 52-year-old male appeared to have been sleeping in an unlocked recycling dumpster,” says a statement from police.
“The truck picked up the dumpster, dumped it into the back of the large truck and mechanically compacted the load inadvertently crushing the male in the process.”
Crews were able to get the man out, and he was taken to the hospital to receive medical care.
The police are investigating, however they did not say whether or not they believe a crime has taken place. Anyone with information is asked to call the detachment at 250-492-4300.
