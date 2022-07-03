'Tragic event': Three people dead in ATV collision, Sask. RCMP say
Three people are dead after two ATVs crashed on Highway 925 just outside of Dillon, Sask. on Friday night.
Dillon RCMP were called to the scene around 11:30 p.m. and that the two ATVs were on fire when they arrived, according to a Sunday news release.
Nurses from the Buffalo River Dene Nation Health Centre were at the scene providing first aid for the people involved in the crash.
Three adults, a 44-year-old woman, 21-year-old and 24-year-old man were all declared dead at the scene by local EMS. RCMP said they were all from the Dillon area and their families have been notified.
One woman was taken to hospital in Île-à-la-Crosse for what is believed to be non life-threatening injuries.
“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the deceased and those impacted by this tragedy,” said S/Sgt. Shawn Carter, Buffalo Narrows RCMP Detachment Commander in the news release.
“This is a tragic event for our community. Thank you to the nurses from the Buffalo River Dene Nation Health Centre and the Dillon Fire Department for their assistance”
The Saskatchewan Coroners Service is assisting with the ongoing investigation.
