iHeartRadio

Tragic road safety week in Huron County

CTV News Barrie graphic

Police in Huron County have released the numbers from the recent Road Safety Week campaign.

From June 25 to July 3, officers laid a total of 226 charges including 164 for speeding, seven for failing to wear a seatbelt and one impaired operation.

The week of the campaign also so a fatal crash involving a cyclist, a fatal crash involving a truck that struck a bridge and a motorcyclist who sustained life-threatening injuries after colliding with a deer.

Police say they continue to look for the "Big 4" causal factors in serious collisions which are, impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.

12