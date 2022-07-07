Tragic road safety week in Huron County

Police in Huron County have released the numbers from the recent Road Safety Week campaign.

From June 25 to July 3, officers laid a total of 226 charges including 164 for speeding, seven for failing to wear a seatbelt and one impaired operation.

The week of the campaign also so a fatal crash involving a cyclist, a fatal crash involving a truck that struck a bridge and a motorcyclist who sustained life-threatening injuries after colliding with a deer.

Police say they continue to look for the "Big 4" causal factors in serious collisions which are, impaired driving, distracted driving, aggressive driving and failing to wear a seatbelt.