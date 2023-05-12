Trail cam videos capture spirit moose west of Timmins

A northern Ontario videographer has captured some rare footage of white moose, also known as ‘spirit moose.’

Mark Clement took the 10 trail cam videos while hiking in the area this spring.

White moose, which are protected in Ontario, are often mistaken for being albino, the animals appear white as a result of a similar condition called leucism, a partial loss of pigmentation in the skin and hair.

However, they don't have red eyes.

White moose are protected under provincial law. Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry prohibits the hunting of moose that are predominantly white, including any more than 50 per cent white, in the area along Highway 101 from Timmins to Chapleau.

