Trail cam videos capture spirit moose west of Timmins
A northern Ontario videographer has captured some rare footage of white moose, also known as ‘spirit moose.’
Mark Clement took the 10 trail cam videos while hiking in the area this spring.
White moose, which are protected in Ontario, are often mistaken for being albino, the animals appear white as a result of a similar condition called leucism, a partial loss of pigmentation in the skin and hair.
However, they don't have red eyes.
White moose are protected under provincial law. Ontario Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry prohibits the hunting of moose that are predominantly white, including any more than 50 per cent white, in the area along Highway 101 from Timmins to Chapleau.
Click the video link above to see a combination of 10 of Clement’s “really cool” trail cam videos he shared with CTV Northern Ontario.
-
McDavid, Pastrnak, Tkachuk named Hart Trophy nomineesEdmonton Oilers centre Connor McDavid, Boston Bruins winger David Pastrnak and Florida Panthers winger Matthew Tkachuk have been named finalists for the Hart Trophy, given out annually to the NHL's most valuable player.
-
Vancouver council hopes added housing, new grocery store can save struggling Point Grey VillageSeveral storefronts continue to sit vacant in the once-thriving Point Grey Village area of Vancouver.
-
Manitoba sport anglers want to see some changes to fishing regulations for tournamentsThe competitive fishing community in Manitoba has some concerns about new regulations that went into effect at the beginning of April and how they impact the sport.
-
Health warning issued for customers who recently ate at East Vancouver McDonald'sVancouver Coastal Health is warning patrons of an East Vancouver McDonald's that they may have been exposed to hepatitis A.
-
Stellantis working on 'contingency plans' as Windsor EV battery plant sits in limboStellantis may be pulling the plug on its plan to build a massive electric-vehicle battery plant in Windsor.
-
Vandalism to search and rescue boat could end up costing $30K, West Vancouver team saysA volunteer search and rescue team in West Vancouver is facing a significant repair bill after someone spray-painted a graffiti tag on one of their boats last week.
-
Regina woman who called 911 after mom cut Wi-Fi says police tweet doesn't tell whole storyA 23-year-old Regina woman who called 911 after her mother cut off their home’s Wi-Fi connection, said a tweet from a local police officer who responded to the call does not tell the whole story.
-
London, Ont. police investigate reported stabbingFirst responders were called to the area of Wharncliffe Road and Mount Pleasant Avenue after a report of a possible stabbing late Friday afternoon.
-
Aiden Fink of Brooks named top CJHL forwardThe Brooks Bandits got more good news Friday when Aiden Fink was named the top forward in the Canadian Junior Hockey League.