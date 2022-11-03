Trail network closed after 2 bear attacks in Squamish Estuary
The District of Squamish is closing trails in a recreation area near its downtown after two bear attacks were reported there Thursday morning.
The district said in a statement that the trail network at Squamish Estuary would be closed "until further notice" to ensure public safety and give space to the animals.
The statement described the two incidents as "separate surprise attacks involving individuals and a sow with a cub."
The BC Conservation Officer Service has been notified and is investigating, the district said.
In the meantime, barricades and signs have been set up at all entrances to the Squamish Estuary wildlife management area to keep the public from entering.
The district included a map of the closure with its statement.
"The public is asked to respect the closure for their own safety," the district said.
