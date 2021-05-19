Trail of garbage leaves a mess in Oro-Medonte

Police are trying to find the person(s) responsible for illegally dumping 60 bags of garbage on an Oro-Medonte road.

Jenny Legget, the Township's communications and public relations officer, says the bags were strewn along the two-kilometre stretch of road on the 5/6 Sideroad between Line 1 South and Ridge Road West.

Legget says someone dumped the black bags sometime between Monday and the early hours Tuesday morning.

Simcoe County runs one landfill in the Township that is open between 8:30 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday to Saturday.

The Township is asking anyone who has information about the incident to call them.