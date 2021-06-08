Trail of offensive graffiti vandalizes numerous Bradford schools

Offensive tagging has left nearly half of the schools in Bradford and one park vandalized, and a big cleanup bill.

The damage was being assessed Monday, and now South Simcoe Police are investigating damage done at four of 10 schools in Bradford in the last two weeks.

Bradford resident Nelia Ferreria circulated pictures on social media of the tagging over the weekend at St. Jean de Brebeuf Catholic School on Miller Park Avenue. Ferreria said neighbours were shocked and disappointed someone could do this to their school.

The Simcoe Muskoka District School Board confirms a fence was damaged at Chris Hadfield Public school, also on Miller Park Avenue.

Obscene graffiti was also found at Alan Kuzmich Memorial Park, which backs on to Chris Hadfield Public School.

During the week of May 24, South Simcoe Police said obscene graffiti was discovered on three schools, including Chris Hadfield Public School and St. Angela Merici Catholic School located on the other side of Alan Kuzmich Memorial Park.

Holy Trinity Catholic High School in the same area as the schools above completed the trifecta of damage.

The Simcoe Muskoka Catholic School Board told CTV News they spent $20,000 cleaning up damage from vandalism at school properties this year.

Police ask anyone with security cameras or dashcam footage in the area to bring it to them to assist in the investigation.