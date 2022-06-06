Trailblazing Black rancher John Ware named a Canadian of national historic significance

The Government of Canada has named John Ware, a former slave turned successful rancher, as a person of national significance.

A new plaque at the Bar U Ranch southwest of Calgary, unveiled during a Monday morning ceremony, will offer visitors a glimpse into Ware's remarkable accomplishments.

"I am pleased to commemorate the national historic significance of John Ware, who embodies the resilience and strength of Black Canadians," said Environment and Climate Change Minister Steven Guilbeault in a statement.

"Commemoration is about recognizing the many diverse aspects of our history. The Government of Canada is committed to ensuring Canadians have the opportunity to learn about the full scope of our history."

Ware was born into slavery in the southern United States in 1850 and, post-emancipation, found work as a ranch hand in Texas. He participated in numerous cattle drives and brought herds into Canada.

Throughout his travels, he faced discrimination and blatant racism at every turn but gained a reputation as a strong, tireless worker who had an exceptional understanding of animals.

Janet Annesley nominated Ware for the designation as a person of national significance.

“Mr. Ware is an excellent example of overcoming anything that was thrown at him. He overcame racism. He overcame Canadian winters as a settler, so he's just a tremendous individual and to have seen recognized at Bar U is very exciting for me,” said Annesley

“I thought it was very important that we always are reminded of John wears story, especially in today's day and age with Black Lives Matter those other things. Sometimes we think that's something new. But in fact, diversity has always been a part of Alberta story. And it's not, you know, something that we are adding to our story is the very essence of who we are.”

Today, John Ware is being recognized as a national historic person. �� He was a Black cowboy �� who built a successful ranching �� career in Alberta and became a Western Canadian folk hero. Learn more: https://t.co/YSKPFYGjlu #CanadianHistory pic.twitter.com/3oRxKhIcKG

Ware returned to Canada and worked at the Bar U Ranch until 1884, breaking in horses and helping build the Saddle Horse Barn.

In 1885 he started his own ranch near Millarville, Alta. with a head of nine cows. Along with his wife, Mildred, who he married in 1892, he moved his growing operation to Duchess, Alta. in 1900 as it required more space.

Ware was recognized at the time for his skill as a horseman, rancher, and farmer, and widely accepted in Alberta’s fledgling ranching community but the colour of his skin still presented barriers according to documentary film maker Cheryl Foggo who produced the film John Ware reclaimed.

“He definitely encountered racism. He simply did not allow it to define him or to prevent him from pursuing his, his, his life goals. But absolutely, he did experience racism,” said Foggo, who points out Ware wasn’t the only Black cowboy working in Alberta at the time, though he is the most well remembered.

“He was really an outstanding person worthy of this recognition in and of himself. But it's also a recognition of Black history here, it's a long and rich history, and that he was at the beginning of it, but he wasn't the only Black person here and that he was a part of a community that grew.”

Ware created new irrigation systems and methods for feeding cattle and was known to help younger ranchers whenever he could.

He died in 1905 after suffering a fall when his horse stepped in a hole. His body was brought to Calgary where he is buried in the Union Cemetery.

With the honouring of Ware's contributions to Canada, there are now slightly more than 40 people, locations and events that the federal government has officially recognized as reflecting the importance of Black Canadians to the country's heritage.