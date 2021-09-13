iHeartRadio

Trailer breakdown during transformer move disrupts morning commute

A broken trailer carrying a large transformer blocked traffic Monday on Clarence Avenue, Sept 13

Clarence Avenue has reopened after a broken trailer disrupted Monday morning’s commute in Winnipeg’s Fort Garry neighbourhood.

Police say a trailer moving a large transformer broke down around 3:30 a.m. Monday and as a result, traffic was blocked on Clarence Avenue between Donnelly and Hudson streets.

Drivers were asked to avoid the area.

The area has since been cleared.

