Trailer destroyed in overnight fire on Vancouver Island

One person has lost their home and belongings after a fire in Campbell River early Monday morning.

According to the city's Deputy Fire Chief, Kelly Bellefleur, crews were called to the report of a trailer and propane tank on fire around 1 a.m. along Nursery Road.

"Residents next to the trailer on the property awoke to hear the sound of hissing," Bellefleur said.

"They looked outside and saw a propane tank that was venting and flames, as well as the actual trailer involved in a fire," he said.

Bellefleur says when crews arrived, they found the trailer fully engulfed and at first they were unsure if anyone was in the structure. There were also concerns about the fire spreading.

"This region of Campbell River is a little more rural and the trailer is set close to the trees as well as to another out-building. The out-building actually got going as well but we got that put out right away," said Bellefleur.

The assistant fire chief says that the owner was not inside at the time and firefighters were able to track him down later.

Members of Oyster River Fire Rescue were also called out to assist by being on standby in case any fires occurred in the city because all of Campbell River’s available resources were tied up with the trailer fire.

"During the summer we always face challenges in a composite department," Bellefleur said.

"We rely on staff to come back on call-back situations and of course in summertime a lot of people are off on summer vacations. So when we have calls where we’re tying up lots of resources, we’ll reach out to one of our neighbouring departments and they’ll come over and cover the community while we’re on call," he said.