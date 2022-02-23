iHeartRadio

Trailer detaches from transport truck on Kitchener 401 on-ramp

Crews hoist the detached trailer out a ditch. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)

A Kitchener 401 on-ramp was closed for more than an hour Wednesday evening after a transport truck lost its trailer.

The mishap happened at the entrance to the eastbound 401 from Homer Watson Boulevard.

Crews were seen hoisting the trailer out of a ditch.

Provincial police expected to have the ramp open again just after 8 p.m.

No other details were available Wednesday.

