Trailer explodes, goes up in flames in Winnipeg's Grant Park area: witness

A trailer exploded and went up in flames in Winnipeg’s Grant Park area on Monday night, according to a witness.

The incident took place in the 800 block of Hector Avenue, with area residents being told to stay inside.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service was called to the fire just after 9 p.m. Crews were able to quickly get the fire under control.

The fire took place in a trailer that belongs to a contractor working on the Cockburn and Calrossie Sewer Separation Project.

A witness told CTV News Winnipeg there was a loud explosion followed by flames shooting out of the parked trailer.

No one was hurt in the incident, and there’s no word yet on what caused the fire.