Trailer full of climbing equipment stolen in Guelph

A trailer loaded with portable climbing walls and climbing equipment has been reported stolen from a business in the area of York Road and Victoria Road South in Guelph.

In a media release Guelph police said officers were called to the business at around 11:20 a.m. on Saturday.

Staff reported the trailer went missing from the parking lot sometime during the previous week, police said.

The trailer is described as a black 20-foot V-nosed trailer valued at approximately $30,000. It’s contents are worth more than $10,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Guelph police or Crime Stoppers.