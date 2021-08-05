20 piglets still on the loose after tractor-trailer carrying 1,600 rolls over near North Bay

A trailer carrying livestock that overturned near Mattawa on Aug. 2 was carrying about 1,600 piglets, Ontario Provincial Police said Thursday.

Of those, 200 have died and 15-20 remain on the loose. The incident took place on Highway 533.

“You might see some," OPP Const. Robert Lewis told CTV News. "Keep in mind those livestock may be consumed by wild animals, such as wolves and coyotes.”

In posts on Facebook, some Mattawa residents expressed concern for the pigs and are searching for the livestock, taking them in once they are found.

“We are reminding the public that this livestock still belongs to the property owner of a farmer,” said Lewis.

“They’re the responsibility of that farmer and that is their property and they should be returned to the farmer, just like any other property you would find out on the highway.”

In a news release, police said the commercial vehicle was travelling southbound on the highway, hauling a trailer of livestock, when it rolled over into the ditch.

"The driver was the only occupant and received no injuries," the release said.

The highway was closed in both directions for about three hours, to allow the removal of the vehicle from the ditch.

A 30-year-old from Alberta is now charged with careless driving, which carries a fine of $490, plus six demerit points.