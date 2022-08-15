Trailer released for Tegan and Sara's new show 'High School'

After filming in Calgary earlier this year, the trailer for Tegan and Sara's new TV series High School has now been released.

The show is based on their 2019 memoir of the same name, in which Tegan and Sara Quinn reflect on their time as teens in Calgary in the 90s attending Crescent Heights High School.

"We grew up in the 1990s, we started our band in the 1990s and we wanted to write our origin story," said Sara Quinn in a 2019 appearance on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert.

"We started writing our first songs at 15, so we wanted to write that story – and then it wasn't just a music memoir, it really started to be about our identity as twin sisters, and as songwriters and as creative people … we're queer as well, so we cover that as well."

Scenes for the series were shot in Calgary this past spring – including at Crescent Heights High School, which can be seen in the show’s trailer.

High School features California-based twins Railey and Seazynn Gilliland, who were discovered through their TikTok account, as the Quinns.

Actress Cobie Smulders, known for her roles as Robyn Scherbatsky in How I Met Your Mother and Maria Hill in multiple Marvel projects, plays their mother.

High School debuts on Amazon Freevee on Oct. 14.