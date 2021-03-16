A trailer-towing thief showed up prepared for a break-in at the Princess Auto Shop in Barrie's south end, police say.

Barrie police say the incident happened overnight on Feb. 22 and wasn't discovered until the employees arrived for work that morning.

According to police, surveillance video shows the perpetrator using a torch to cut through the outdoor showroom's fence.

They say the suspect loaded the trailer with several items and left.

Police say he came back a short time later and used a rope to widen the fence opening so he could take several larger items.

Police say more than $5,000 in merchandise was stolen.

The accused is about six feet tall and wore a red and black winter jacket with a blue hoody and jeans.

The suspect vehicle is believed to be a black Ford Expedition. The trailer it was hauling has clearance lights and aluminum cladding. Both appear to be new.

Police ask anyone with information to contact Const. Minke at (705) 725-7025 ext. 2777 or via email. Tips can also be submitted anonymously online with Crime Stoppers.