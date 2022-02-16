Trailer with two ATVs worth $30K stolen in Guelph

An early morning heist of a trailer and two all-terrain vehicles was captured on camera in Guelph.

According to a media release, Guelph police were called to a business on Edinburgh Road North near Speedvale Avenue West just before 9 a.m. Tuesday morning.

Security footage reportedly captured “a grey four-door Chevrolet or GMC pickup towing away the trailer just before 5 a.m.”

Police said the trailer is black with “Seadoo” written on the back, while the two ATVs are known as Arctic Cats. The release stated the three have a total value of about $30,000.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.