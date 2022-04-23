Trailers gifted to 6 Alberta families to make kid's wishes come true

Six families got a wish of a lifetime in the form of a camping trailer through the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

The foundation grants wishes to children with critical illnesses. ArrKann RV teamed up with them this weekend to gift six trailers across the province to sick kids and their families.

Desiree Burkett, wish coordinator, told CTV News Edmonton that getting a trailer to go camping is something many kids dream about.

"We have so many families that love to camp and love to travel," Burkett said. "The great thing about trailer wishes is that it's the gift that keeps on giving.

"They can continue making memories with their family together, and they can continue going on adventures and thinking about their wish," she added.

Aria Deschamps was one of those kids.

"I got excited," Deschamps said, adding she could not wait to try out the bunk beds.

"To see their happy faces and see exactly that we are doing our job makes it all worthwhile," Burkett said.

ArrKann RV has teamed up with Make-A-Wish Foundation several times to help make sick children's wishes come true, said Neil Friedenberg, sales manager.

"For us, supporting Make-A-Wish Foundation is a no-brainer," he told CTV News Edmonton. "They do great work.

"Whenever a child wishes to go camping, ArrKann is happy to get involved," he said.

"It's a wish that last years and years. You can create memories over and over again."

The RV retailer is also matching donations made to support Make-A-Wish from Saturday to April 30, up to $15,000.