iHeartRadio

Train and vehicle collide near Bothwell

Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (CTV News Windsor)

Chatham-Kent police are warning the public after a train and vehicle collided near Bothwell.

Officers responded to the crash on Zone Road 4 shortly before 4 p.m. on Monday.

“Police are reminding the public to exercise extreme caution near all railway crossings,” said a CKPS news release.

There were no injuries as a result of the collision and the Canadian Pacific Police Service has taken over the investigation.

12