Train cars derail in North Vancouver, reports suggest solid sulfur leaked onto CN Rail property

Emergency crews were called Sunday evening after a train derailed in North Vancouver and initial reports suggest solid sulfur leaked on Canadian National Railway property.

Mounties said they were called, along with fire crews, at about 7:40 p.m. after multiple cars went off the tracks.

No injuries were reported and no roads needed to be closed, police said.

While fire crews cleared the area, they found there was no ongoing risk to public safety and no risk of contaminants in the local water system.

The Transportation Safety Board said the incident was reported to them and that three cars derailed. The agency confirmed no injuries were reported.

An emailed statement from CN to CTV News Vancouver said "at least two railcars" containing solid sulfur derailed.

"Preliminary information indicates that there was a leak of solid sulfur contained to CN’s property and that there are no fires, injuries, or danger to public safety," the statement said.

"CN would like to apologize for the inconvenience caused by this incident and would like to thank first responders for their help and support."

In an alert posted to social media, Squamish Nation said the trail derailed near Eslhá7an, an area west of Lonsdale Quay between Forbes and Bewicke avenues.

"While there are no safety concerns for residents of Eslhá7an, there may be noise disruptions throughout the night," the notice posted Sunday said.

CN said the cause of the incident is still under investigation.