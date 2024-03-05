Video shows train crashing into motorhome at B.C. railroad crossing
The moment a train crashed into a motorhome that broke down on the tracks in Langley, B.C., Tuesday was captured on video by a local business owner.
Horns can be heard blaring and one person can be seen running away before the locomotive crashes into the vehicle, as the person recording the video says, "Oh my God."
The Langley RCMP said officers were called to the railroad crossing on 201 Street near Golden Ears Way in the morning for a report of a collision.
"Officers arrived and investigation determined the motorhome had broken down on the tracks and was struck by a train," a spokesperson from the Langley RCMP said in an email.
"The driver and occupants of the motorhome were not inside as the train collided with it. Thankfully no one was injured."
CN police were also on scene, but deferred any questions to local authorities.
