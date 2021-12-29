Train derailment blocking highway near Craven, Sask.
A train derailed while crossing Highway 20 near Craven, Sask. on Tuesday evening.
In a Facebook post, the Village of Craven asked residents to avoid the area to allow emergency crews to work. It said there were no known injuries due to the incident, as of 10 p.m.
Pictures included in the post show multiple train cars piled up and damaged just off the road.
The Lumsden Fire Department said it was dispatched to the area south of Craven just before 10 p.m., in a tweet.
It said the highway was completely blocked off at the rail crossing. The road is expected to be closed for "some time."
Train derailment at Craven #SKHwy20 expected to be closed for some time. pic.twitter.com/Pa5dEV3zjn— Lumsden Fire Dept (@LumsdenFire) December 29, 2021
The Village of Craven said alternative routes of travel to Regina are available on Highway 99 and 6.
Craven, Sask., is approximately 40 kilometres north of Regina.
More details to come…
