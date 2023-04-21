Train derailment causes road closures in Winnipeg

A section of McPhillips Street is closed to Winnipeg traffic after several train cars carrying a crude oil byproduct derailed Friday morning.

The Winnipeg Police Service (WPS) received a call about the multi-car derailment at the McPhillips overpass just before 7:47 a.m. on Friday.

Northbound and southbound McPhillips Street is closed between Logan Avenue and Jarvis Avenue.

“Individuals should be prepared on their way home if they’re going to be impacted by this, to maybe plan an alternate route,” said Patrol Sgt. Jay Murray with WPS.

Murray said there is a possibility the road could be closed for multiple days, depending on the extent of the damage.

“We’re going to need some patience here," Murray said. "We ask for the patience from the public just while we sort through this and make sure everything is safely resolved."

Murray said no injuries were reported.

The Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) Hazardous Material Team were among the initial responders to the derailment.

An evacuation order for businesses in the area was initially put in place as it was not known what was in the train cars. The order has since been rescinded after it was determined the cars were carrying bitumen, a petroleum product used in the asphalt process.

“It’s not a dangerous good, it’s not readily flammable, and there’s no danger to the community from the product,” WFPS Chief Scott Wilkinson told reporters Friday morning. “We don’t believe there was any spill of the product.”

CTV News Winnipeg has reached out to CP Rail for a comment.