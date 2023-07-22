Train derailment closes a portion of Trussler Road

A section of Trussler Road is closed near Ayr due to a CP Rail (CPKC) train derailment.

The Township of North Dumfries tweeted about the closure on Saturday morning around 10 a.m.

According to Ontario Provincial Police, Trussler Road is closed in both directions between Township Road 10 (Welsh Drive) and Township Road 9.

There is no estimation as to when the road will reopen, but officials say the closure will remain in effect while the derailed cars are repaired and restored to the tracks.

The township noted that no hazardous material was involved and there is no risk to public safety.

Motorists can expect increased traffic through Ayr while the closure remains.

Around 2:30 p.m., an update was tweeted about how the township is working with neighbouring municipalities and detour signs have been put in place.

It was also added that the full extent of damage pertaining to the derailment will not be known until the rail cars are removed from the immediate area.

Once the rail cars are dislodged, the at-grade road crossing at Trussler Road will be assessed if it can be reopened.



In an emailed statement to CTV News, CPKC confirmed the derailment happened around 6:30 a.m. and involved 15 rail cars carrying vehicles and intermodal shipping containers.

The rail company addded there are no dangerous goods involved and no threat to the environment or public safety.

"CPKC teams and equipment are on the scene to begin the removal of the derailed cars... The cause of the derailment is under investigation," the statement reads in part.

The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) was notified of the incident.

It was confirmed through an emailed statement to CTV News from the TSB that a westward train was entering the Wolverton yard near Ayr, when three loaded automotive flat cars derailed at Mile 70 of the Galt Subdivision.

The statement reads in part, "One car derailed upright, one car is leaning and one car is on its side... The Transportation Safety Board of Canada (TSB) is following up with the railway company to gather more information but is not deploying investigators to the occurrence site."