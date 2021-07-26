Train derailment closes Highway 529 from Britt to Pointe Au Baril

The Ministry of Transportation has closed Highway 529 from Britt to Point Au Baril due to a train derailment in the area.

The Ministry's offcial twitter account for northeastern Ontario reported the closure just after 10:00a.m. on Sunday.

#Closure #Britt #Hwy529 in both directions in the Britt area is closed due to a train derailment. #ONHwys



CTV News has confirmed the train belonged to the Canadian National Railway and the investigation is currently being lead by company’s internal police.



A representative for Canadian National provided CTV News with the following statement:



"Earlier this morning, a CN locomotive and 24 empty intermodal railcars derailed in various positions on CP’s Parry Sound subdivision near the municipality of Archipelago, approximately 30 minutes north of Parry Sound. There are no reported injuries, dangerous goods, spills or fire. CN and CP crews are on the scene. The cause of the incident is under investigation."

The highway will be closed in both directions for an undisclosed period of time.



More information will be released as it becomes available.



This is a developing story…Check back for updates.