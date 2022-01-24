iHeartRadio

Train derailment reported near Allan, Sask.

Canadian National locomotives are seen in Montreal on Monday, February 23, 2015. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Ryan Remiorz)

There were no injuries in a train derailment southeast of Saskatoon over the weekend, according to CN Rail.

On Saturday, 10 cars derailed near Allan, the company said in an email.

There were no dangerous goods, leaks or fires, CN said.

The cause of the derailment is under investigation.

